Hyderabad: Government misleading youth on job announcements says Dr Sravan Dasoju

Nampally: AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Tuesday warned the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao and asked them to stop their irrational, irresponsible and fake statements on job announcements which are dubious in nature and leading to students' suicides in the state.

He criticised them for substantial failure in tackling unemployment and for lacking a thorough strategy to address the sensitive and most important issue in Telangana.

He visited NIMS Hospital where an unemployed youth, Sunil, was undergoing treatment after attempting suicide. He lamented that it will surely become a government's murder, if Sunil succumbed, as the unemployed youth from Warangal was fed up with absence of timely job notifications in Telangana ever since its formation.

The AICC leader lamented that CM KCR and KTR were completely misleading the State and its people by ignoring the three core pillars – Water, Funds, Jobs – of Telangana agitation and killing the spirit of late Prof Jaya Shankar.

He said that the government was trying to cheat 40 lakh beleaguered unemployed youth in Telangana with fake announcements. "As per the Biswal commission, there are 1.92 lakh jobs are vacant and 1.5 lakh employees are working on contract basis.

Additionally, since more districts and mandals have been established, another 2 lakh jobs should have been created. Put together there are about 4-5 lakh jobs vacant in Telangana.

But, the government is only coming up with a notification to fill up just 50,000 jobs which is not acceptable," he flayed.