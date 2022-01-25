Hyderabad: Government mulls reopening of schools, colleges in February

Hyderabad: The State Government is mulling to reopen schools and colleges from the first week of February following a recommendation from the Medical and Health Department (M&HD).

According to the Education department sources, the Health department has sent its recommendation citing that the Omicron threat is only about 20 per cent. Thus, schools and colleges can be physically reopened after February 1 taking necessary precautions. Children may be allowed to physically attend the classes with parental consent under strict Covid protocols at the classrooms and school premises, the department informed the Government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a review meeting on the issue in a couple of days and announce the decision on reopening of the educational institutions.

Earlier this month, following a surge in Omicron cases, the State Government extended Sankranti holidays to educational institutions till January 31. The schools, colleges and universities were asked to defer examination schedules accordingly. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior education department official said, "Whether the government decides for a full-fledged reopening of the physical classes or directs to follow staggered re-opening of physical classes would be known only after the review meeting with the health and education officials." The physical attendance of students to classes would be strictly based on the consent of the parents. Meanwhile, the school education department is preparing to ensure that schools can be reopened, ensuring safety protocols. Once guidelines are issued, sanitation of classrooms and school premises and other procedures to disinfect on a day-to-day basis would be launched.

