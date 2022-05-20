Hyderabad: Government yet to answer CITY gods' prayers!

Hyderabad: Even after an announcement in the 2021-22 annual budget, the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme which was to be extended to the temples in the city is still a non-starter thanks to the lack of funds.



The State government had started the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, a policy to enable several ancient and needy temples which are not in a position to bear the expenditure for the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam and salaries of Archakas due to their poor financial condition. The government had started the scheme in 3,165 temples to begin with and later expanded to other temples across the State.

The government took a decision to extend the scheme to the temples in the twin cities and also made an announcement in the budget of 2021-22. The government had also allocated Rs 720 crore in the budget for extending the scheme. Finance Minister T Harish Rao had said that the scheme was being extended as a means to ensure development of temples and welfare of Archakas and temple staff. The idea was to extend the services to about 3,000 temples in the twin cities.

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 is extended to the temple. The temple would get Rs 2,000 for dhoop sticks, oil and prasadam and the priest looking after the temple would get Rs 4,000 as honorarium per month from the Endowments department. According to sources, the department was in receipt of about 2,500 applications from the temples in twin cities. Interestingly the department has extended the last date for making applications for the scheme. Earlier the last date for application was April 27 but now the last date has been fixed as May 30.

A senior official said that those temples which are recognised/ listed with the Endowments department would be eligible to get the benefit of the scheme. The applications would be checked with the inspectors and if found genuine the benefits would be provided, the official said, adding they would start implementation whenever the government gives green signal.