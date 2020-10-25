Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates Saddula Bathukamma at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said Bathukamma is a tribute to the life and the celebration of life by women in Telangana.

Participating in the celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, she said that Bathukamma highlights the devotion to Mother Nature and invokes the blessings of Goddess Gauri.

The Governor along with her family members with the traditionally decorated Bathukamma idol made up of flowers took part in the celebrations. Earlier they offered prayers to the Bathukamma idols and launched the festivities.

The Raj Bhavan Parivar women members, duly adhering Covid-19 preventive norms, joined the Governor in going round the Bathukammas, kept in the middle, in a rhythmic form and singing the traditional Bathukamma songs.

After participating in the celebrations, the Governor and her family members carried the Bathukamma idols made of traditional flowers to the pond, near the Main House, and immersed them thus bringing an end to the nine-day long festivities of the Telangana traditional Bathukamma celebrations.

All the family members of the Governor were present at the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in the Raj Bhavan, which was illuminated brightly in tune with the festive atmosphere.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she was so happy to have started the Bathukamma celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in the true spirit of Telangana culture and traditions.