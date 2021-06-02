Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on State Formation Day

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted the people on the occasion of State Formation day on June 2. In a message, she said, "I extend my heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day on Wednesday". The Governor stated that after a six-decade-long historic struggle by all sections of people, the State of Telangana was formed on June 2 in 2014 as the 29th State. "The formation of the State has fulfilled the aspirations of people, who waged relentless agitations and made umpteen sacrifices, to realise the long-cherished goal of having their own State to prosper and to protect and promote their own unique identify.

"I am delighted to note that the youngest State of the country has made rapid strides in heralding a new dawn by ushering in a series of welfare and development initiatives". Dr Tamilisai said the Telangana's initiatives in irrigation, agriculture, IT, pharmaceutical and health sectors, welfare and developmental activities in different spheres are helping the State emerge as a torchbearer in many sectors.

"I wish that with the collective and committed efforts of all sections of people and the government, the State will soon be transformed as the "Bangaru Telangana.". I am confident that with the inspired resilience of people, government, and the administration at all levels, soon we shall overcome this Covid-19 pandemic crisis. I appeal to you all to celebrate the day in strict compliance to Corona preventive measures, she said.