Hyderabad: Govt protects costly lands, turns polluted Gollapadu channel a scenic spot

Hyderabad: The State government has protected costly lands and modernised highly polluted Gollapadu channel under the Chief Minister's Assurance programme at a cost of Rs. 70 crore. The government developed the channel into parks and sports grounds in the Khammam Municipal Corporation. The government's move to save the polluted channel yielded good results, mainly creation of a recreation centre in Khammam city.

The government has been paying special attention to promote Khammam as a pleasant livable city with high standards. Local people and public representatives have been involved in development works taken up by the government. Gollapadu channel modernisation works are proof of that.

Gollapadu was an old irrigation field channel which passed through middle of Khammam on a stretch of 10.60 km. Due to rapid urbanisation of Khammam most banks of Gollapadu channel have been encroached and slums formed with houses. As a result, drainage sewage from the slums reached the channel. The drains used to flood many colonies around the channel every year due to rain water flowing from 22 divisions in Gollapadu channel. During rainy season, the surrounding areas emanated foul smell. This decade-old problem has been addressed by the government. As part of the modernisation project, 812 encroachments along the Gollapadu channel have been removed.

The government reclaimed about 32.00 acres at prime location by removing encroachments along the channel and converted the channel into an underground drainage system. Spacious parking lots with non-encroachment bollards, entrance arches with beautiful sculptures and painted walls, conservation of trees with landscaping round benches, tree planting, greenery, lawns and fountains have been put up. Protection measures have been taken up with a chain link mesh fence.