Hyderabad: Grand Narasimha Jayanthi celebrations conclude at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Hyderabad: The two-day "Narasimha Jayanthi celebrations" which were held on May 14 and 15 at Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded grandly. Highlights of the concluding day were 'Maha Abhishekam' to "Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavar, 'Narasimha Homa', 'Kalyanotsavam' to Lords and a grand 'Abhishekam' to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsav deity, followed by 'Unjal Seva' and 'Pallaki Utsavam".

As part of the celebrations, the most auspicious "25-Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavirat" which began at 5 am, was conducted as per Veda Agama Shastras. Later, "Sri Narasimha Homa" was held amid Vedic hymns at 10 am followed by 'Maha Purnahuti'. A "Grand Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam" was performed from 11.30 am in a traditional manner, in which the Lords were adorned with Nava Vastras, beautiful jewellery and colourful floral decorations. Kalyana Vindu Bhojana Prasadam followed.

In the evening, a "grand Abhishekam to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsav deities" was conducted amid Vedic mantras and soul-stirring melodious Harinam sankirtan by devotees. The Lords were offered with devotion, panchamrita (milk,curd,honey), panchagavya (five auspicious items from cows), fruit juices, colourful flowers, special aushadhis, navaratnas. They were given a ceremonial bath with auspicious water collected by devotees from holy rivers, followed by a special pravachan by Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji.

Highlights of this festival were 'Vishesha Darshan' of Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and an opportunity for all devotees to participate in Unjala Seva and perform Jhulan to the Lord, during the entire celebrations. The festivities concluded with 'Maha Mangala Aarathi' to the Lords followed by 'Pallaki Utsavam' and dinner 'Prasadam'.

Speaking on occasion, Prabhuji said, "the two-day "Sri Narasimha Jayanthi" celebrations concluded today. These festivities were performed strictly as per Shastric injunctions under the supervision of experienced archakas. These grand celebrations would certainly please the Lords and bring in peace and prosperity to everyone. Many devotees from across city participated enthusiastically in the celebrations and took blessings.