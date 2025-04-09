Hyderabad: Grandeur of Greek architecture now in city

Hyderabad: The unveiling of Bridge Epsilon Villas, inspired by the grandeur of Greece, took place at Tukkuguda on Friday. The project was launched by film directors Sukumar and Vamsi Paidipally, who lauded the project’s unique aesthetics and the promise of an ultra-luxurious lifestyle. Located just five minutes away from ORR exit 14 on the main Lemoor Road and spread across 20 acres of prime real estate, Bridge Epsilon Villas redefines luxury with its 4 & 5 BHK East-facing villas, each exuding an air of elegance, grandeur, and exclusivity. With a sprawling 1,39,000 sq ft of world-class amenities, the project sets a new benchmark in Hyderabad’s real estate landscape, offering an unparalleled blend of architectural finesse, modern comfort, and opulent living.

Designed with an inspiration drawn from the timeless aesthetics of Greek architecture, Bridge Epsilon Villas showcases majestic facades, classical columns, and pristine white exteriors with azure accents, reminiscent of Santorini’s picturesque landscape. The grandeur of Greek mythology and artistry is intricately woven into the elevations, promising an exotic living experience.

Speaking at the event, Ujwal Rao, director of Bridge Group, said, “We wanted to bring the unparalleled beauty and elegance of Greece to Hyderabad. Every aspect of Bridge Epsilon Villas, from its stunning elevations to the intricate details in craftsmanship, reflects a seamless blend of Greek magnificence and modern engineering precision.”

Vikram, director of the Group, emphasised the meticulous attention to detail in the construction process: “We have sourced the finest materials and employed cutting-edge construction techniques to craft homes that exude luxury while being robust and environmentally conscious. The project is designed with state-of-the-art engineering solutions to ensure structural integrity and long-term sustainability.”

Bridge Epsilon Villas is reportedly pioneering a first-of-its-kind podium parking concept, ensuring a completely traffic-free living environment within the gated community. This innovation not only enhances safety but also provides an uninterrupted, serene ambiance for families to thrive in a peaceful, vehicle-free landscape.