Hyderabad: Green drive at Airport City

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport in collaboration with the Airport Security Group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised TelanganakuHarithaHaaramat Hyderabad Airport City near GMR Arena on Tuesday.

Joginapally Santosh Kumar, RS MP, was the chief guest. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, MK Singh, DIG/Chief Airport Security Officer, CISF, Bharat Kamdar, Head – Security, GHIAL , and other officials took part in the drive.

Santosh Kumar planted a neem sapling and others followed him. Around 600 saplings were planted by the airport CISF personnel during the event. They were of native species and well-developed hardy plants that can sustain and grow well.