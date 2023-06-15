  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Grievances at ward level offices should be solved promptly says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: Grievances at ward level offices should be solved promptly says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed officials to enhance governance, address citizen grievances, and provide efficient public...

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed officials to enhance governance, address citizen grievances, and provide efficient public services as the 'Ward Level Office' will commence their operations from Friday.

On Wednesday, she along with other officials visited the ward office in Banjara hills and reviewed the arrangements. On this occasion, she addressed the officers and said that the government is setting up a ward with the aim to provide transparency and to ensure prompt attention to citizen’s grievances and to be resolved.

The Mayor said that Banjara Hills ward should be an example in GHMC by solving every problem within a fixed period of time as per the ‘Citizen’s Charter’ which was initiated to solve the problem.

She said that the administrative officer of the ward office has a vital role. Engineer, Town Planning, Sanitation, Urban Social Development Department, Water Board, UBD Power Department staff have been appointed in the ward office, to take prompt action on the issues and solve it immediately and provide information to the complainant.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X