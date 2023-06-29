  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Group Commander visits 1 Telangana R&V Regiment

Group Commander visits 1 Telangana R&V Regiment
x

Group Commander visits 1 Telangana R&V Regiment

Highlights

Colonel Anil Kumar, Group Commander, Hyderabad Group visited 1 Telangana R&V Regiment on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Colonel Anil Kumar, Group Commander, Hyderabad Group visited 1 Telangana R&V Regiment on Wednesday.

During his visit, the mounted Guard of Honour was given by the cadets and held an annual inspection of the Regiment which included a visit to the Regiment complex including offices, stores, stables and an obstacle course.

The commander interacted with meritorious cadets and achievers. He felicitated the meritorious cadets of the R&V Regiment who had participated and won medals in Equestrian events at the Republic Day Parade 2023 in New Delhi. A show jumping demonstration was also presented by Cadet J Sagar and Cadet B Mahesh during the visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X