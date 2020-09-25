Hyderabad: Happy Homes Plot Owners Welfare Association elects new managing committee

Hyderabad: The Happy Homes Plot Owners Welfare Association (HHPOWA), representing over 3,000 plot owners of Happy Homes layout at Medchal, elected its new managing committee recently.



The registered members of the Association endorsed the team in an online initiative in the beginning of September. The office-bearers are A Ramakrishna, President, Amarnath Reddy, Vice President, N.Venkata Ramana Rao, General Secretary, N.Emmanuel Raju, Joint Secretary and D.Srinivas, Treasurer. The executive members have been drawn from each of the ventures in Happy Homes.

The HHPOWA has been formed to safeguard the interest of plot owners who have invested in Happy Homes Venture Pvt. Ltd., between 2001and 2007. As the developer abandoned the venture without notice to the plot owners, leaving several unfulfilled assurances of development, the association has been actively pursuing with the government officials to reclaim their land from encroachers and also regularize their plots, some of which are claimed to be government and assigned lands.

Any individual plot owner who is keen to join hands with HHPOWA may visit the Happy Homes Facebook page or call 9246526456, said general secretary Ramana Rao.