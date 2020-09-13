Hyderabad: Harish Rao tests negative for Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao would be attending Assembly in a couple of days after he was tested negative for Covid in a test carried out on Saturday.



The minister was tested positive for Covid on September 5 after he got primary symptoms. The minister revealed this through on his twitter account on the same day. He was under home isolation after getting positive. According to the office of the Finance Minister, Rao would be joining the Assembly session in two to three days. Meanwhile, the Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy have asked all the members to undergo Covid test before coming to Assembly on September 14 in the special counters arranged in the Assembly premises.

In wake of the spread of the disease and keeping in view the safety of all the members, the MLAs and MLCs should undergo tests at counters of the health department. The speaker has also asked the Telangana Legislature secretary V Narasimhacharyulu to make the staff, marshalls, media personnel and police personnel in bandobust to take tests. The staff can undergo tests at Assembly and Council premises on Sunday.