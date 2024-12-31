Hyderabad: Hark! City flyovers out of bounds for revellers

Hyderabad: All flyovers in the city, except for the PVNR Expressway will be closed for traffic in view of the New Year celebrations from 10 pm on Tuesday, December 31, to 2 am on Wednesday, January 1, in the city.

Cyberabad traffic police, Hyderabad, and Rachakonda police Commissionerates issued the traffic advisory. As per advisory, Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be kept closed for light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles from 11 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1. Passengers heading to the RGI Airport, Shamshabad, will be allowed on the PVNR Expressway only after they produce valid flight tickets. Similarly, certain traffic restrictions will be in force on vehicles around Hussain Sagar. Vehicles will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, and Upper Tank Bund on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, the traffic personnel will be deployed in sufficient numbers at 172 important and busy traffic junctions and intersections throughout the city to ensure traffic discipline and enhance road safety. The main focus will be on the markets, near malls, and locations where people gather for celebrations, such as Tank Bund, NTR Marg, and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), and shopping, commercial, restaurant, and pub/bar areas of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Khairathabad, and Saifabad.

Senior police officials stated that any bar, pub, or club knowingly or negligently allowing their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol on their premises will be dealt with strictly as per law, and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

He added that extensive checks for drunk driving would be held across all roads in all three Commissionerate limits. The vehicles will be taken for temporary safe custody on non-production of documents.

Commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on our social media platform, the @Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP), and @HYDTP (X handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.