Hyderabad: Haryana Nagrik Sangh offers free oxygen concentrators, cylinders to Covid patients

Secunderabad: To help Covid-19 patients city-based Haryana Nagrik Sangh (HNS) provided 50 medical oxygen concentrators and cylinders for free to patients in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts for a period of one week.

Addressing the media at the Haryana Bhavan, here, the president of the Sangh Anjani Kumar Agarwal said its members were standing by the patients, extending all kinds of help. He said they were moved by the sad plight of the patients, many of whom were dying due to lack of beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators during the second wave of the virus. The members were extending their services to patients irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion.

The organisation, according to Agarwal, would arrange concentrators and oxygen cylinders to others once it receives from those who used them. He said ten special doctor-members of the organisation were offering round-the-clock free online and phone consultations to patients. The Sangh was delivering medicines free of cost at patients' doorstep.

Commenting on plasma donation, he said the members have been motivating hundreds of survivors to donate. The Sangh has organised blood donation camps for the benefit of Covid victims. It was gathering information on vacant beds in all hospitals (government and private) and providing it to the needy.Agarwal said the members were not only giving advice to people on vaccine but also monitoring its administration.

Later, the HNS vice-president Purushotham Agarwal, secretary Ashok Kumar Singhal, joint secretary Vipin Singhania, treasurer Krishna Dalmiya, and a former president Ram Goel handed over oxygen concentrators/cylinders to the families of some Covid patients.

The HNS Corona team comprises Purushotham Agarwal (oxygen concentration machines and cylinders), A K Agarwal (hospital needs), Sandeep Mittal (plasma), Satiesh Agarwal (vaccines), Sangesh Agarwal (medicines), and Sanjay Gupta (isolation).