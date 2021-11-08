Hyderabad: Hazy weather with partly cloudy sky to prevail in city

Hyderabad: Hazy weather with partly cloudy sky will prevail in the city from November 8 to 13, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, the minimum temperature from Monday to Saturday would be 19, 18, 18, 18, 19 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. The corresponding day temperatures would be 30, 29, 30, 30, 29, 28 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively. The night temperature during the last 24 hours was 17.6 degrees Celsius, minus one degree than normal.

The bulletin said there was an appreciable fall in the night temperatures across the State at one or two places ranging from minus 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius. The State-wide weather forecast said light rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places under the influence of a likely low pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal on November 9.