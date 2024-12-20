Hyderabad: HC advocates protest; want Amit Shah sacked

Hyderabad: Advocates of the Telangana High Court staged a dharna in front of Gate 4 protesting ‘derogatory’ remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Dr BR Ambedkar.

Leading the protest, Ponnam Ashok Goud, former president of THCAA, said such remarks against Dr Ambedkar cannot be tolerated. He demanded PM Modi to oust Shah from the Cabinet immediately.

Addressing the protestors, advocate Kadire Krishna criticised Shah, who belongs to the minority community (Jain), describing his remarks against Dr Ambedkar as ‘shame’. “Moreover, Shah is enjoying the constitutional fruits for being downtrodden; his criticism of Dr Ambedkar is ‘weird’,” he said.

Advocates Sharada Katakam, M Kamalakar, Padmavathi, Sudha, Kishen Raj Chouhan, Rajender, Venkatesh Dasari participated in the dharna.