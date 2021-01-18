Hyderabad: Health babus gung-ho on successful vaccination

Hyderabad: Covid-19 vaccine evoked over 90 per cent acceptance among the public healthcare workers in Telangana on the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday, health officials said.

Over 90 per cent of the 4,200 targeted beneficiaries took the vaccine at 140 centres across 33 districts in the State.

The Director of Public Health, G Srinivas Rao said the rollout programme was completed successfully without any severe or serious reactions. Only 20 people had minor reactions, which were common with any vaccine.

At few places some healthcare workers refused to take vaccine due to some doubts and apprehensions. "We will try to convince them. All healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated. In the coming days the workers in private institutions will also be covered," Srinivas Rao said.

He said all those taking vaccine should continue to follow Covid-19 norms like wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitisation as the first dose won't give full protection.

"The second dose will be given after 28 days but It's only after 42 days that antibodies will develop giving full protection," he said.

The Director of Medical Education, Ramesh Reddy, said, "The vaccination of over 90 per cent beneficiaries was an indication of the acceptance of the vaccine. The number will increase further in coming days," he said. Reddy was among the top officials who took the vaccine jab on the first day. "Being administrator and professor, we want to send a message that this vaccine is safe and there is no need to have any apprehensions," he said and urged all his colleagues to come forward to take the vaccine.

Sharing his experience, the 59-year-old official said he got a sense of confidence after taking the vaccine. "A year ago, there were no medicines and were at a confused stage. Today we are confident that we can control Covid," he said.

Directors of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Government Chest Hospital and superintendents of some major hospitals in the State took the vaccine to be role models to the society and send the message that the vaccine was totally safe.

Pointing out that the Covid deaths were more among those with co-morbidities, Reddy said the vaccine would enhance immunity. "Vaccine develops antibodies and even if there is Covid attack, our body can fight it."

The officials said the number of vaccination centres and beneficiaries would be increased from Monday. In seven to 10 days, all 1,213 centres would be active and each centre can vaccinate a maximum of 100 beneficiaries every day.