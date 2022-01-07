Hyderabad: Health department lax in vaccination drive for 15-18 group in Old City

Hyderabad: The Health departmentis allegedly showing carelessness in setting up Covid vaccination centres in the southern part of the city. A major delay has been observed in the vax drive for youngsters in the 15-18 age group.

To administer the vaccine, the department is setting up 1,014 additional vaccination centres across the State exclusively for the 15-18 age group. But unfortunately, only a handful of centres were set up in Hyderabad and a few in the South Zone. Consequently, a major delay has been observed in the drive in many parts of the Old City.

Only a few PHCs were administering the jab. Most health centres are yet to receive vaccines. A large number of youngsters were seen searching for the slot but hardly any got it. Only a dozen centres were allotted for the entire zone to provide the vaccine. Out of these, four centres were opened on Thursday. This exposed lackadaisical attitude of the Health department in setting up of centres, thus leading to the delay in the vaccine drive for the teenagers..

"For last two days we have been searching for the slot, but within the area circle there is no vaccine at the centre. Other centres located in different areas were already booked," said Shiv Prasad of Kishanbagh.

"Most students are running from pillar to post to take a jab. No vaccination in health centres has shown negligence of the Health department towards the Old City. It must set up the center in all healthcare centres, including urban slums to ensure that children are vaccinated," said Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist.

In many areas public representatives are creating awareness to take the vaccine. However, fewer centres have delayed the drive.

According to officials, on Thursday, a few centres, including Moghalpura playground, Panjesha Government School, Bandi Adda and Aliabad PHC were opened. In the centres over 150 jabs were administered. In a private college at Santoshnagar, the MLA inaugurated the centre. Over 350 students of the age group have been inoculated.

"In a day, over 350 children were vaccinated in the centre in the college. This shows the students are willing to take jabs, but less centres have delayed the drive. The government and Health department must set up the centre in all UPHCs and Basti Dawakhanas to ensure that the children are vaccinated," pointed out Asif Hussain, a social activist.