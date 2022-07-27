Hyderabad: Heavy downpour brings parts of city to its knees

Hyderabad: The heavy rains which lashed the twin cities on Tuesday, left several areas inundated with knee-deep water and a horrific situation among residents especially in the southern part of the city.

Streets in several areas turned into lakes and cellars in many apartment buildings were flooded, damaging vehicles. The rainwater flooded from ankle to knee-level in various areas and water also reached over three-feet in several areas in the Old City.

Areas including Malakpet, Moghalpura, Sultan Shahi, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Mecca Colony, Kalapatther, Aliabad, Murgi Chowk, Doodh Bowli, KishanBagh, Dabeerpura, Sadat Nagar, Kandikal Gate, Chatrinaka and several areas of Yakutpura, Charminar, Bahadurpura were seen inundated and water was seen entering houses.

Residents and activists raised objections on the works carried out by the Gretaer Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). They said, the flooding of water was severe in areas compared to previous years. They pointed out that earlier, there was no inundation of water but since the last few years they are facing flooding in the area due to lack of betterment.

Almost all major nalas were seen overflowing with rainwater even the stormwater drainage system turned into a sewer system and overflowed across the localities with dirty water gushing out of manholes.

The activists alleged that the civic authorities are not taking any action even after multiple complaints. "The government is sanctioning works and releasing the amount, but the works were not completed due to the negligence of the GHMC officials, and hence the government is being blamed. The government must take serious action against the officials as well as contractors for incomplete works and the quality of work taken up especially in the GHMC south zone," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

Several monsoon works were left incomplete including the desilting of nala and sewage lanes. The works of Dabeerpura nala which started four years back is still incomplete and the open nala in Yakutpura was converted into box-drain type due to which it witnessed massive inundation in Chanda Nagar, Rein Bazar the and surrounding localities," pointed out Ahmed.

The heavy downpour gripped panic among residents living in low lying areas in the southern part of the City. Nala and drain overflows flooded areas like Rein Bazar, Yakutpura, Azampura, Talabkatta, Kishanbagh. Especially the people redising near the nalas are in danger due to the flow of water that increased in nala.

"Several areas are witnessing overflowing of sewage water as well as storm water. And this overflowing water is entering houses. Many low-lying areas also witnessed water blockage," said Abdul Rahman, another activist.