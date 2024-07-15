Hyderabad: Heavy downpour sparks traffic snarls across city

Hyderabad: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed parts of the city on Sunday. A sudden downpour threw life out of gear in the city, especially near Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and Golconda Fort with the ongoing Bonalu festivities.

Following the rains, motorists struggled to wade their way through the water, even manholes in places caused inconvenience to both commuters and local residents. The traffic was also affected as rain resulted in traffic jams at some junctions in the city.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Maredpally recorded the highest rainfall at 75.3 mm, followed by Khairtabad with 74 mm, Musheerabad with 70 mm, Dr MCRHRD IT Campus in Shaikpet with 69.3 mm. Areas including Serilingampally saw 68 mm, and Uppal saw 66 mm, respectively.

Residents of Patancheru, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and other areas reported heavy rain and shared videos of the downpour on social media. Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampally, Moosapet, Hydernagar, KPHB, Bachupally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Cherlapally, Keesara, Neredmet, Jedimetla, Kondapur, and Ameerpet. Also, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Nampally, and various areas in the South part of the city also saw heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the women devotees who carry Bonam on their heads for Bonalu festivities were seen facing inconvenience. Tolichowki, Golconda, and Shaikpet areas recorded the highest rainfall.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi had a teleconference with all the zonal commissioners and the EVDM team. She instructed GHMC officials to be on high alert without causing any inconvenience to the public.

Moreover, the water levels of Hussain Sagar have almost reached their Full Tank Level (FTL). Hussain Sagar FTL is 513.41 metres, while the Maximum Water Level (MWL) is 514.75 metres. On Sunday, by 7:45 pm, the water levels had reached 513.210 metres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued an orange alert for several districts in Telangana, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 14 and 15.

According to the IMD, for Monday, a yellow alert is issued, expecting a generally cloudy day with light to moderate rains, accompanied by gusty winds, particularly towards evening or night. Citizens are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of intense weather activity.

Meanwhile, GHMC's DRF teams are clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in the city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF for any rain-related issues and assistance.