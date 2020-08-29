Hyderabad: Heavy police security to MLA Raja Singh in wake of terror threat

Hyderabad: The police tightened the security of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh in the wake of the threat from terrorists. It is learned that the name of the BJP MLA has found in the hit list of the terrorists.

In the view of the threat, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar asked the MLA to avoid moving on his two-wheeler instead use a bulletproof car provided by the government. In a letter to the MLA Raja Singh, the Hyderabad said that his security has been increased due to the threat perception and his gunmen will be given special training.

DCP rank officers are monitoring the security of the MLA.

Reacting to the increase of security, the BJP MLA demanded to disclose the names of those planning to harm him. He questioned if the threat is from the terrorists or from local organisations. The MLA further said that he is going to write to Union home ministers Amit Shah and to the state home minister.

Raja Singh who is known for making aggressive comments has now turned his back within the party. He also took a dig at Telangana government and TRS leaders while reacting to the several issues.