Live
- Hyderabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Radha Kishan Rao’s Phone Tapping Case Quash Petition
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre for Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor
- KSRTC received Governance Now 11th PSU National Award and PSU Leadership Award – 2025
- Two Cars and Travel Bus Collide on NH44, One Killed, Several Injured
- National Science Day Exhibition Showcases Innovation at NTR College
- Tearful farewell to Odia superstar Uttam Mohanty
- Sarithamma Participates in TPCC Executive Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Welcomes AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan
- Tragedy in Maldakal: Three Children Orphaned After Parents’ Untimely Deaths
- More than 300 fire engines left for various districts with the holy water of Triveni
- Strict Security Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of Intermediate Exams from 5th March
Just In
Hyderabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Radha Kishan Rao’s Phone Tapping Case Quash Petition
Highlights
The Telangana High Court has reserved its verdict on the quash petition filed by former police official Radha Kishan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its verdict on the quash petition filed by former police official Radha Kishan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that two separate FIRs had been registered for the same offence, with only the complainants being changed. The defence contended that this amounted to duplicity in legal proceedings.
Radha Kishan Rao, a retired official, is facing allegations related to illegal phone tapping during the previous administration. The case has drawn significant attention due to its implications on privacy violations and misuse of official power.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court has reserved its judgment.
Next Story