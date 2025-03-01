  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Radha Kishan Rao’s Phone Tapping Case Quash Petition

Hyderabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Radha Kishan Rao’s Phone Tapping Case Quash Petition
x
Highlights

The Telangana High Court has reserved its verdict on the quash petition filed by former police official Radha Kishan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its verdict on the quash petition filed by former police official Radha Kishan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that two separate FIRs had been registered for the same offence, with only the complainants being changed. The defence contended that this amounted to duplicity in legal proceedings.

Radha Kishan Rao, a retired official, is facing allegations related to illegal phone tapping during the previous administration. The case has drawn significant attention due to its implications on privacy violations and misuse of official power.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court has reserved its judgment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick