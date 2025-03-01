Hyderabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Radha Kishan Rao’s Phone Tapping Case Quash Petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its verdict on the quash petition filed by former police official Radha Kishan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that two separate FIRs had been registered for the same offence, with only the complainants being changed. The defence contended that this amounted to duplicity in legal proceedings.

Radha Kishan Rao, a retired official, is facing allegations related to illegal phone tapping during the previous administration. The case has drawn significant attention due to its implications on privacy violations and misuse of official power.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court has reserved its judgment.