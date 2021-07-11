Hyderabad: High Court summons Special Chief Secretary in contempt case

Hyderabad: The High Court single bench headed by Justice MS Ramachandra Rao summoned Special Chief Secretary, Education Public Libraries department, Telangana to be present before the court during the next hearing.

Justice Rao hearing a contempt case filed by K Padma and 37 others, who sought to enhance wages of casual employees working in Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (Libraries Department) in the undivided Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda Districts, as per GO's 841 and 33. They said the department was wilfully committing contempt in not implementing and obeying the orders of the High Court. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao directed the Special Chief Secretary, Education Public Libraries Department to be present before the court on August 12 and adjourned the matter.