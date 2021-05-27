Hyderabad: Hindustan Unilever Limited to provide free oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients

Hyderabad: As part of mission HO2PE, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday partnered with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical, to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to Covid-19 patients in the city.

Through mission HO2PE, HUL has airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators into India. HUL's partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical will provide access to oxygen for Covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on our healthcare infrastructure which is already under duress.

"In Hyderabad, Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385. The mission HO2PE team will connect with the patient and assist with the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient's home.

A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator," informs Sanjiv Mehta, chairman, and managing director, HUL.

The programme is operating under a 'borrow-use-return' model. Post usage, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced, and provided to the next set of people who need them, thus ensuring the concentrators reach a maximum number of people and help save as many lives as possible.

Adding further, Meena Ganesh, Co-Founder, and CEO, Portea Medical said, "The second wave is unprecedented and has shown that there is an urgent need to treat patients with oxygen therapy and keep them out of the overflowing hospitals. In this regard, we have partnered with HUL to ensure access to medical oxygen for patients in their homes."