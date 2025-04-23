Hyderabad: Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital in Balapur Seized in CM Relief Fund Fraud Raid

Medical authorities have intensified raids on hospitals allegedly involved in irregularities related to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Hospitals found to be submitting fake bills to claim funds are now facing strict action.

On Tuesday (April 22), raids were conducted at several hospitals within the Meerpet Municipal Corporation limits of Rangareddy district.

The raids were triggered by complaints that some hospitals were misusing the CM Relief Fund by submitting fraudulent bills. One such facility, Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital, located at Balapur Crossroads, was sealed by the health officials.

There were multiple complaints alleging that the hospital management had been involved in corrupt practices over a period of time. Responding to this, the Health Department launched an investigation. The hospital was sealed by District Medical Officer Venkateswara Rao, Deputy District Medical Officer Geetha, and other concerned authorities.