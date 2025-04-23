Live
- India will give befitting reply to Pahalgam terror attack: Assam BJP chief
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 23, 2025: Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More
- Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic at Bengaluru College and Art Institute
- IPL 2025: SRH-MI players, umpires to wear black armbands for paying homage to Pahalgam terror attack victims
- Kavali man killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack
- Jindal Global Law School admissions close on April 30, students must take LNAT-UK test
- ‘A LA THE KUMBH MELA IN GRANDEUR’: Nation’s eyes on BRS ‘Rajatotsavam’ meeting
- Misuse of power by officials will not be tolerated: Ponguleti
- Hyderabad: Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital in Balapur Seized in CM Relief Fund Fraud Raid
- Man-son duo from Gujarat killed in Pahalgam terror attack
Hyderabad: Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital in Balapur Seized in CM Relief Fund Fraud Raid
Medical authorities have seized Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital in Balapur, Rangareddy district, as part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent billing related to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Medical authorities have intensified raids on hospitals allegedly involved in irregularities related to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Hospitals found to be submitting fake bills to claim funds are now facing strict action.
On Tuesday (April 22), raids were conducted at several hospitals within the Meerpet Municipal Corporation limits of Rangareddy district.
The raids were triggered by complaints that some hospitals were misusing the CM Relief Fund by submitting fraudulent bills. One such facility, Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital, located at Balapur Crossroads, was sealed by the health officials.
There were multiple complaints alleging that the hospital management had been involved in corrupt practices over a period of time. Responding to this, the Health Department launched an investigation. The hospital was sealed by District Medical Officer Venkateswara Rao, Deputy District Medical Officer Geetha, and other concerned authorities.