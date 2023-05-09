Hyderabad: HMDA sells 133 plots in Bachupally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has received a tremendous response to the sale of plots at Bachupally, with 133 plots sold in the second phase on Monday. Officials noted that the pre-bid meeting held on Monday generated remarkable interest, with a strong demand for the layout plots created by the HMDA in the Bachupally area near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

HMDA had initiated the process to sell 133 plots in Bachupally layout in the second phase through an online auction. At the pre-bid meeting held at HMDA's Bachupally layout, Secretary Chandraiah, Malkajgiri RDO Malliah, Chief Planning Officer Gangadhar, Superintendent Engineer Hussain, and representatives of Central Public Sector Enterprise MSTC attended and explained the priorities of the Bachupally layout.

HMDA Secretary Chandraiah highlighted that the layouts created by HMDA without any controversy are receiving positive responses from the public. The representatives of MSTC gave a PowerPoint presentation on Bachupally layout and explained the process of participating in the online auction.