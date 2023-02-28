Hyderabad: HMDA sounds caution against buying plots from 'shady' realtor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against a person named Radhakrishna who claimed to be the founder and CEO of a company that was misleading people about buying plots in the Bachupalli layout near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The Bachupally police registered an FIR on the complaint of HMDA. HMDA has designed a layout with 73 plots in Bachupalli under Medchal Malkajigiri district. On February 17, HMDA officials held a pre-bid meeting at Bachupally Layout. More than 300 people attended this pre-bid meeting.

Keeping in view the importance of Bachupalli layout, HMDA advised to be vigilant against some individuals, organisations, who were trying to attract general public and plot buyers in the name of HMDA.

The HMDA authorities said that the central public sector organization MSTC will conduct an auction (e-auction) on 73 plots in Bachupally layout on March 2 and 3 through online mode. Located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), close to the Miyapur Cross Road and the IT hub, Bachupally Layout is in the middle of several gated community villa ventures, so many people are interested in buying plots here.

HMDA has taken seriously the attempt to attract people and plot buyers by giving advertisements in an English daily newspaper on Saturday and Sunday in the name of accepting investments for the purchase of plots in Bachupally layout.

HMDA has appealed to the public and the buyers of plots to stay away from the frauds and influences of such people who are misleading the public and buyers by mentioning the name of HMDA.