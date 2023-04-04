Hyderabad: HMRL to open 4th arm of Raidurg Metro Station today

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) on Monday announced the opening of the Arm–B, the fourth arm of the Raidurg Metro Station from Tuesday.

With the opening of this arm, the distribution of commuter movement would be further streamlined, particularly during peak hours. Raidurg Metro Station is among the busiest metro stations of Hyderabad Metro Rail and currently handles over 60k commuters on the daily basis, catering majorly to the IT crowd. This new arm is equipped with a staircase and escalator for the movement of commuters.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL, said, "With this now the commuters would have an additional option to access the station conveniently and gain enhanced experience with Hyderabad Metro Rail."

KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "that the new fourth arm of Raidurg Metro Station would help us in not only efficient handling of commuter movement but also enhance our operational efficiency and resource optimisation."