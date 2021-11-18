Hyderabad: HMWS&SB staff to get PRC from May 2021

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday decided to implement the PRC for employees of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). The PRC covers 3,900 employees 3,200 pensioners, family pensioners, and 500 outsourced employees.

Special Secretary to government Arvind Kumar issued directions to this effect. The orders stated that the government is to extend the PRC, which is applicable to employees of the Water Board from 1 May this year.

With the implementation of PRC, the board will have to pay an additional Rs 12 crore a month under salaries. The salary of the employees ranges from around Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000.