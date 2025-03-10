  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues

Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues
x

Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues

Highlights

Experience the most vibrant and energetic Holi festival with live DJs, rain dances, organic colors, celebrity visits, and exciting performances at top venues like Begumpet Hockey Stadium, Hitex Cricket Grounds, Secunderabad, and more.

Get ready for the most colorful and electrifying Holi celebration in Hyderabad! From massive open-air festivals to intimate, lively parties, Hyderabad offers something for everyone. Enjoy heart-pumping live DJ sets, non-stop rain dances, vibrant organic colors, celebrity visits, traditional Tandai, and unforgettable experiences at multiple venues across the city.

  • ﻿1.Rang Basant 2025 (Vol-4)

Location: Begumpet Hockey Stadium

Ticket Price: ₹149 onwards

Highlights: Live DJ, live dhol, nonstop rain dance, free organic colors, celebrity visits, traditional Tandai, Tomatina, food stalls, and ample car parking.

  • 2.Holi Dhamaka-2025: India's Biggest Open Air Holi

Location: Hockey Ground, Secunderabad

Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Highlights: 2,70,000 sq. ft. open-air venue, live music, nonstop rain dance, free organic colors, celebrity visits, photography booths, balloon fight, and ample parking.

  • 3.Hyd's Biggest Holi Wave (Hitex Cricket Grounds)

Location: Hitex Cricket Grounds, Hitec City

Ticket Price: ₹249 onwards

Artists: Nidhhi Agerwal, Vishwaksen Naidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Roll Rida, DJ Pratap, and more.

Highlights: Over 30 attractions, VIP zone, premium air-conditioned lounge, largest rain dance mania, and food stalls.

  • 4.Holi Mahotsav 2.0

Location: Sri Palani Conventions, Hyderabad

Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Highlights: Open-air celebration with vibrant colors, live dhol, and high-energy performances.

  • 4.Holi Hai 6.0 by Prism Outdoors

Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Ticket Price: ₹799 onwards

Musicians: DJ Carnivore, DJ KAN-i, DJ Prithvi Sai, DJ Paroma, and others.

Highlights: Multiple DJs, vibrant colors, and great vibes.

  • 5.Holi Ke Rang 2025 Vol-3

Location: Bsporty, Madhapur

Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards

Highlights: Bollywood DJ, live dhol, rain dance with organic colors, after-party discount at Sounds & Spirits.

  • 6.Rang Kesariya Laal (Disco Holi)

Location: Meydan Expo Center, Hyderabad

Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards

Musicians: Varnam, DJ Sree

Highlights: Disco Holi with 50+ Dhol artists, indoor and outdoor stages, nonstop music, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

For more details, visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick