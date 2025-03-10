Live
- Nitish Kumar & Lalu Prasad Yadav both responsible for ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar: Prashant Kishor
- Physical activity key to lower risk of death from heart disease in women with cancer
- Telangana Group 1 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now
- ENTOD Launches ‘National Hearing Week’ Awareness Drive in Bengaluru to Counter Rising Cases Among Children
- Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues
- Maha govt to release New Industrial Policy to attract investment of Rs 40 lakh crore
- PM Vidyalaxmi: Rs 3,600 cr allocated for higher education loans till 2030-31
- ‘The Suspect’ poster unveiled; set for worldwide release
- CWG Federation rebranded as Commonwealth Sport
- Women empowerment is collective responsibility: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta
Just In
Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues
Experience the most vibrant and energetic Holi festival with live DJs, rain dances, organic colors, celebrity visits, and exciting performances at top venues like Begumpet Hockey Stadium, Hitex Cricket Grounds, Secunderabad, and more.
Get ready for the most colorful and electrifying Holi celebration in Hyderabad! From massive open-air festivals to intimate, lively parties, Hyderabad offers something for everyone. Enjoy heart-pumping live DJ sets, non-stop rain dances, vibrant organic colors, celebrity visits, traditional Tandai, and unforgettable experiences at multiple venues across the city.
- 1.Rang Basant 2025 (Vol-4)
Location: Begumpet Hockey Stadium
Ticket Price: ₹149 onwards
Highlights: Live DJ, live dhol, nonstop rain dance, free organic colors, celebrity visits, traditional Tandai, Tomatina, food stalls, and ample car parking.
- 2.Holi Dhamaka-2025: India's Biggest Open Air Holi
Location: Hockey Ground, Secunderabad
Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards
Highlights: 2,70,000 sq. ft. open-air venue, live music, nonstop rain dance, free organic colors, celebrity visits, photography booths, balloon fight, and ample parking.
- 3.Hyd's Biggest Holi Wave (Hitex Cricket Grounds)
Location: Hitex Cricket Grounds, Hitec City
Ticket Price: ₹249 onwards
Artists: Nidhhi Agerwal, Vishwaksen Naidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Roll Rida, DJ Pratap, and more.
Highlights: Over 30 attractions, VIP zone, premium air-conditioned lounge, largest rain dance mania, and food stalls.
- 4.Holi Mahotsav 2.0
Location: Sri Palani Conventions, Hyderabad
Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards
Highlights: Open-air celebration with vibrant colors, live dhol, and high-energy performances.
- 4.Holi Hai 6.0 by Prism Outdoors
Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
Ticket Price: ₹799 onwards
Musicians: DJ Carnivore, DJ KAN-i, DJ Prithvi Sai, DJ Paroma, and others.
Highlights: Multiple DJs, vibrant colors, and great vibes.
- 5.Holi Ke Rang 2025 Vol-3
Location: Bsporty, Madhapur
Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards
Highlights: Bollywood DJ, live dhol, rain dance with organic colors, after-party discount at Sounds & Spirits.
- 6.Rang Kesariya Laal (Disco Holi)
Location: Meydan Expo Center, Hyderabad
Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards
Musicians: Varnam, DJ Sree
Highlights: Disco Holi with 50+ Dhol artists, indoor and outdoor stages, nonstop music, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
For more details, visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/.