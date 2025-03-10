Hyderabad Holi Parties: Know More About Events, Venues

Get ready for the most colorful and electrifying Holi celebration in Hyderabad! From massive open-air festivals to intimate, lively parties, Hyderabad offers something for everyone. Enjoy heart-pumping live DJ sets, non-stop rain dances, vibrant organic colors, celebrity visits, traditional Tandai, and unforgettable experiences at multiple venues across the city.

﻿1. Rang Basant 2025 (Vol-4)

Location: Begumpet Hockey Stadium

Ticket Price: ₹149 onwards

Highlights: Live DJ, live dhol, nonstop rain dance, free organic colors, celebrity visits, traditional Tandai, Tomatina, food stalls, and ample car parking.

2.Holi Dhamaka-2025: India's Biggest Open Air Holi

Location: Hockey Ground, Secunderabad

Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Highlights: 2,70,000 sq. ft. open-air venue, live music, nonstop rain dance, free organic colors, celebrity visits, photography booths, balloon fight, and ample parking.

3.Hyd's Biggest Holi Wave (Hitex Cricket Grounds)

Location: Hitex Cricket Grounds, Hitec City

Ticket Price: ₹249 onwards

Artists: Nidhhi Agerwal, Vishwaksen Naidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Roll Rida, DJ Pratap, and more.

Highlights: Over 30 attractions, VIP zone, premium air-conditioned lounge, largest rain dance mania, and food stalls.

4.Holi Mahotsav 2.0

Location: Sri Palani Conventions, Hyderabad

Ticket Price: ₹99 onwards

Highlights: Open-air celebration with vibrant colors, live dhol, and high-energy performances.

4.Holi Hai 6.0 by Prism Outdoors

Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Ticket Price: ₹799 onwards

Musicians: DJ Carnivore, DJ KAN-i, DJ Prithvi Sai, DJ Paroma, and others.

Highlights: Multiple DJs, vibrant colors, and great vibes.

5.Holi Ke Rang 2025 Vol-3

Location: Bsporty, Madhapur

Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards

Highlights: Bollywood DJ, live dhol, rain dance with organic colors, after-party discount at Sounds & Spirits.

6.Rang Kesariya Laal (Disco Holi)

Location: Meydan Expo Center, Hyderabad

Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards

Musicians: Varnam, DJ Sree

Highlights: Disco Holi with 50+ Dhol artists, indoor and outdoor stages, nonstop music, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

For more details, visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/.