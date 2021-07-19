Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali tells police to avoid law and order issues during festivals

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has asked police officials to make requisite arrangements to avoid any law and order problem during the upcoming Bonalu procession and Bakrid festival in the State.

He passed the orders at a review meeting with the Principal Secretary, Home department, DGP and police commissioners on Saturday.

He asked officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the Bonalu and Bakrid festivals in coordination with other departments. Ali advised police officials to focus on ensuring compliance of Covid guidelines like wearing face masks and maintenance of social distance.

He asked them to see that Muslims did not slaughter cows during Bakrid festival. He urged Muslims not to sacrifice cows during the festival.

Commenting on holding of Bonalu festival, he said that the police should coordinate with local temple committee members. The minister also held a review on vacant posts in the department at different levels.