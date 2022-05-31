Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali holds meeting with RGIA officials on Haj pilgrims' needs

Hyderabad: A review meeting was conducted by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali with officials of RGIA on Monday on various issues such as prayer area and ablution, sitting arrangements for the Haj pilgrims

During the meeting, Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem insisted on a separate Haj terminal for the pilgrims at the airport because airport tax is being collected from them. Facilities should also be provided to them. He told the airport officials that 80 per cent of pilgrims are aged between 60 and 65 years. They need special attention. He said places for prayers and ablutions should be arranged separately for men and women.

Mahmood Ali directed the airport officials to make best arrangements for pilgrims, because they are guests of almighty. He asked them to provide better facilities.

Principal Secretary, Minority Welfare department, Ahmed Nadeem, State Haj Committee Executive Officer B Shafiullah gave concrete suggestions to the officials. Shafiullah said, as capacity of the Haj flight is 350, necessary arrangements should be made.

The officials assured that efforts would be made to make best arrangements for the pilgrims at the airport.

Saleem and member of Haj Committee Mohammed Masihullah Khan, Chief Operating Officer, GMR Airport Arun Bhale, in-charge (security and vigilance) B Sudhaker Sharma were present.