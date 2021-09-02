Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali pays rich tributes to Nizam for secular rule

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has paid rich tributes to the contributions of the Nizam of Hyderabad, saying it is imperative to educate the next generation of the glorious and visionary past of our rulers through books and audio-visual presentations.

Speaking at the premiere of documentary 'Shoukath-e-Osmania' (Glory of the Asif Jahi dynasty) on the contributions of the Nizam on Monday, Ali said "the Nizam was a secular leader who always put public welfare interests before his self."

He said "the Nizam treated Hindus and Muslims equally and respected all religions. The secular character of the Nizams is apparent from the fact that more than 11 non-Muslims served the Nizam in key roles, including Prime Ministers." The grandson of VII Nizam Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan was present.

On this occasion, the contributions of the Nizam documented in the recently released book 'Shoukath-e-Osmania' published by the Telangana State Urdu Academy were presented in the form of an audio-visual documentary. It features contributions of the Nizam from his donations to religious institutions, infrastructure development, educational initiatives and visionary leadership.

The documentary presents lesser known facts about the Nizam and an audio-visual overview of the book. The erstwhile ruler of Hyderabad State treated Hindus and Muslims equally and respected all religions. He granted funds to institutions of different religions, firmans of which are well documented. He was a visionary ruler, but lived with simplicity. He granted funds to Andhra University, Banaras Hindu University, Tagore's Shantiniketan, England University, University of London, University of Durham and even University of Palestine.

Academy secretary Dr Mohammed Ghouse and editor of Gawah Weekly Dr Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, eminent poets, writers and intellectuals were present.