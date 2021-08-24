Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali opens new Kacheguda police station building

Kacheguda: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the new Kacheguda police station building, while asserting that the State government is committed to provide safety and security to all citizens. "More importantly, the police have been instructed to pay special attention on women security."

He said, "The government is providing new police stations across the State with modern facilities. The installation of traffic automatic signal system is fetching good results. We will be installing this new feature in all police stations of law and order and traffic in the State."

The event was attended by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, T Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister, Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Later Anjani Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed barracks and rest rooms for women police officers at CAR Headquarters, Petla Burj.

Shikha Goel, Additional CP (Crimes) stated the barracks have all facilities, like bunker beds, lockers, hanger areas for uniforms, specially designed shoe racks and area for having food. The state-of-art new restrooms have toilets, shower area and changing rooms.

She added, "This work was taken up following a meeting of CP, Hyderabad and Additional CP (Crimes) with women staff. The work was completed in record 30 days. The facilities will improve the working environment for women staff, enabling them to give better professional output."