Hyderabad Hosts 8th IFIP International IoT Conference, a First for South Asia

Hyderabad: The 8th edition of the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) International Internet of Things (IoT) Conference was inaugurated in Hyderabad, jointly hosted by Osmania University, JNTU Hyderabad, and NIT Warangal. This marks the first time the prestigious global event is being held in South Asia, signifying a major milestone for India and the State of Telangana.

The three-day conference, running from November 6 to 8, brings together over 6,000 global experts, researchers, and policymakers. The program includes 35 research paper presentations, four keynote addresses, three tutorials, and a panel discussion focused on IoT applications in healthcare, smart mobility, energy, and urban infrastructure.

A OU communique said on Friday, the inaugural ceremony featured Prof. Fabien Ferrero from Université Côte d'Azur, France, as Chief Guest, alongside Sr. Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University; Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Hyderabad; and Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal. Prof. P. Chandra Sekhar, Principal of UCE(A), OU, and General Chair of IFIP IoT-2025, welcomed delegates and emphasized IoT’s transformative role across sectors.

Prof. Fabien Ferrero delivered the first keynote on “Extending IoT Connectivity from Space,” showcasing innovations from EchoStar and Lacuna Space using LP-WAN protocols. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient, followed with insights into industrial IoT applications.

Vice-Chancellors and directors encouraged scholars to pursue impactful research and leverage the conference for global collaboration. The event also highlighted Osmania University’s 108-year legacy and its commitment to smart technology adoption.

The conference continues with technical sessions and discussions, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for IoT innovation and academic excellence.