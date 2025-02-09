Hyderabad Hosts First-Ever Orthopaedic Walkathon to Promote Bone Health

Hyderabad witnessed its first-ever Orthopaedic Walkathon on Sunday at Jalavihar, with an emphasis on strengthening lower limbs for overall physical fitness. Minister for Transport and B.C. Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Special Chief Secretary (Information Technology) Jayesh Ranjan, flagged off the event organized by the Mumbai-based Moonot Healthcare Foundation (MHF).

The walkathon, held in three, five, and seven-kilometre categories, saw the participation of over 1,000 individuals of different age groups. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted the importance of walking as a simple yet effective way to build strong bones and joints. "These days, injuries due to weak bones and joints have become common. It is crucial that we all incorporate short and long walks into our daily routines to enhance bone strength," he said.

He also assured that the government would extend its support to initiatives like these to raise public awareness about bone and joint health.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, speaking on the occasion, shared insights from his conversation with MHF founder Shilpa Moonot. He stressed the importance of foot and ankle health in leading a happy and pain-free life in old age.

The event was convened by MHF in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Samskriti Business Solutions. MHF founders Shilpa and Pradeep Moonot, an orthopaedic surgeon with over a decade of experience in London, have previously organized similar walkathons in Pune and Jodhpur.

Dr. Pradeep Moonot expressed MHF's willingness to conduct free medical camps in Telangana to assist underprivileged individuals suffering from foot and ankle-related ailments, provided they receive government support.

The Orthopaedic Walkathon served as a crucial platform to encourage people to prioritize bone health and take preventive measures to avoid complications in the future.