Hyderabad: Husband gives grand welcome to wife as she returns from police training
A husband gave a grand welcome to his wife after she returned home undergoing police training in Hyderabad. According to details available, a female constable had to leave her one and a half year old toddler and husband to undergo police training for 45 days.
After successfully completing the training and returning home as a head constable, her husband wanted to make her homecoming special. He celebrated her achievement by organizing a grand welcome. He danced, played music, burst firecrackers, and surprised her with a warm reception. Overwhelmed with her husband's love and the surprise, she couldn't help but shed tears of joy.
The constable, named Kampadina, works at SR Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad, while her husband, Ronald Basil, is a civil engineer. They reside in Prem Nagar, Erragadda, and have a son named Asher. Kampadina's recent promotion to Head Constable led her to undergo training at the Karimnagar Police Training Center.
Upon her return, her husband wanted to celebrate her achievement and express his love and support. They cut a cake together and shared the joyous moment.