Hyderabad: Hydra Clears Illegal Encroachments on Park Land in Rajendranagar
Hydra officials removed unauthorised structures from park land in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, following a complaint by the Nalanda Nagar Welfare Association. Despite protests, the demolition proceeded under police supervision to protect public land.
On Tuesday, July 8, Hydra took action in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, to clear park land that had been encroached upon without permission. The Nalanda Nagar Welfare Association had reported the illegal use of part of the park to Hydra. In response, Hydra officials arrived in Nalanda Nagar in the morning and removed the unauthorized structures on the park land.
Before the demolition began, some of the property owners claimed they had built on their own land and requested that their structures not be removed. They were upset that the demolition was carried out without prior notice and protested by sitting in front of the machinery. The situation became tense when some women argued strongly with the Hydra officials.
Officials stated that approximately 1,000 square yards of park land in Hyderguda Village, Survey No. 16, had been encroached upon, and a wall had been constructed there. The wall was demolished with police support. The officials added that they will continue to remove any illegal encroachments, regardless of who is involved.