Hyderabad: I was made a scapegoat said Nanda Kumar

Hyderabad : One of the accused in the Poachgate case K Nanda Kumar alleged that he was made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case. He urged the newly formed Congress government to do justice to him with a thorough investigation.

Speaking to media persons at his residence, he lamented that for being friendly with leaders representing different political parties he was made a scapegoat in the case. He urged the State government to make thorough investigations into the cases in which he is named and to do justice to him.

Nanda Kumar alleged that Simhayaji Swami was introduced to him by Dasoju Sravan, the BRS leader. He who was running a restaurant lamented that his name was pulled into the case impacting his family’s life. He asserted that he would come with all the details shortly and has remained silent only because the case is in the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. He held that the police under the BRS government tortured him and tried to frame him in cases including drug trafficking amongst others.