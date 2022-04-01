Hyderabad: IMA condemns closure of nursing homes over high rate of C-sections

Hyderabad: The Telangana chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the closure of six nursing homes in Nirmal for allegedly performing more number of C-section operations, and wanted the government to open them immediately.

The IMA Telangana president, Dr M Sampath Rao, and state secretary Dr B Narender Reddy termed the closure of six hospitals, four in Nirmal and two in Bhainsa on Tuesday, for conducting highest rate of Caesarean operations as baseless and biased.

"We demand immediate reopening of closed hospitals. It is customary to decide whether to go for a normal delivery or C-section according to clinical conditions of the baby and the mother," said Sampath Rao. He said that the Nirmal District Collector had taken the "unwanted action" without informing the IMA and THANA and had given a hasty order for the closure of the nursing homes.

"The caesarean operation rate is debatable in view of the circumstances faced by the treating gynaecologists and hospitals considering many reasons. It is in the public health interest that the appropriate decisions are taken by the treating doctors. The caesarean operation rate will be different in private and government hospitals as the patients in private hospitals seek C-section for the safety of baby and the mother," opined Sampath Rao.

The IMA Telangana president further said that the risk of taking prolonged observation for the normal delivery would be discussed with the patients and attenders, though the importance of normal delivery is explained. Anyhow, the doctors would try to conduct the normal delivery only as far as possible, unless there is an indication for C-Section. The maternal mortality rate and the neonatal mortality rate have been reduced with safe delivery procedures in private sectors also, he added.

Rao also listed out reasons for the high rate of caesarean operations in private hospitals. He said that 70 per cent of such cases are due to increased age of mother, sensitivity of patients etc.