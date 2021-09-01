Hyderabad: Incessant rain puts people to hardship for 2nd day

Hyderabad: Incessant rain in many parts of Telangana has put people to hardship for the second day on Tuesday. A bus was caught in the swirling waters of the Manair river in Rajanna Siricilla district. Timely intervention of officials helped rescue the stranded passengers. Collapse of a house in Jagtial town due to heavy rain sent shivers down the spine of locals. However, no casualties were reported, as no resident was present. Most of Bhainsa town, in Nirmal district, was marooned with flood waters. The disaster management team plunged into action to shift people from the submerged areas. Relief camps were opened to provide temporary shelter to the rescued people. A sheppard who was caught in flood water at Nehrunagar check dam, in Siricilla district, was also rescued. Control rooms were opened in heavy rain-hit districts of Siricilla, Nirmal, Warangal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Karimangar.

Following heavy inflows, irrigation projects and reservoirs overflowed. All gates of the Musi river were opened in Nalgonda district to avoid submersion of the surrounding villages. Water levels in the Sriramsagar and Lower Manair and other projects on the Godavari were reaching FRL. Officials sounded alerts in nearby villages. Officials said the highest rainfall of 9 cm was reported in Kammarpally village (Nizamabad) followed by Maddutla (8 cm) in Jagtial district in the last 24 hours. In the GHMC limits many areas received heavy rainfall. Moulali registered 3 cm and Chilkanagar recorded 2 cm. Authorities deployed disaster management teams to evacuate people in low-lying areas which were flooded. The Revenu department was entrusted the responsibility of monitoring the flood-related damages in rain-hit areas. The Agriculture department has taken up the preliminary enumeration of damaged crops.