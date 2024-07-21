Hyderabad: Incessant rains disrupt normal life in city

Hyderabad: With incessant rains continued on Saturday across the City, the normal life was thrown out of gear. Water-logging on the roads on major junctions caused the traffic to move at snail’s pace, while most of the denizens avoided venturing outside amidst civic body urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. While most of the City received moderate rainfall, major parts of Uppal, Kapra, Secunderabad Cantonment, Alwal, Malkajgiri and some parts of Uppal, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Begumpet and Chandanagar witnessed light rain by 7 pm, according to Telangana Development Planning Society.

During the morning hours office goers had a tough time reaching out to their destinations, while most parents avoided sending children to their schools owing to bad weather conditions.

Some private schools witnessed almost half strength on Saturday, even as the parents who already sent their wards to school had anxiously waited for their return. They hoped that the government would announce a holiday, if the scenario continues even on Monday.

The GHMC officials remained on alert and monsoon emergency teams were deployed to clear water-logging points on the arterial roads. The IMD forecasted that the weather conditions may not get better in the next two or three days. The City’s major lake Hussain Sagar witnessed huge inflows of 1517 cusecs and outflows of 998 cusecs by 6 pm. The water level stood at 513.23 mts, while the FTL (Full Tank Level) is marked 513.41 mts.