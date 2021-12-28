Hyderabad: India's image took a beating under BJP rule, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy exhorted the youth to support and join the Congress party to restore democracy in the country and revive the process of development.

He was addressing the 137th Foundation Day celebrations of Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday after hoisting the party flag. Revanth said that the BJP, TRS and other parties who were questioning the contribution of the Congress party in nation-building were completely ignorant about India's history. The TPCC leader said that if they wanted to learn what the Congress party did for the country, then they should simply read the history of India of the last 137 years. "It was the Congress vision that transformed India into a global leader on various fronts and an economic superpower," he said, adding that the country's image took a beating after BJP came to power in 2014.

Earlier, former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the State government to allot Rs 5,000 crore as bonus for procurement of paddy in Rabi season. He called Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi anti-farmer.

Uttamalso accused the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government at the State of cheating the farmers of Telangana. He made it clear that Congress would not accept any restrictions on paddy cultivation in the State and called upon farmers to sow paddy in the Rabi season.He promised that the Congress would see to it that the Centre and State governments procure the produce.