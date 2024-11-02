Hyderabad: India’s largest statue of Mahatma Gandhi to come up in city

Hyderabad: The famous Mahatma Gandhi statues that have been installed in Texas, US and Patna in Bihar are currently being studied by the government, so as to finalise the designs to install one of the biggest Gandhi statues at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad.

The eight-foot bronze statue of Gandhi which has been installed at Houston, Texas was unique in design. The statue depicted Gandhi walking at Dandi march which symbolised peace and harmony. Officials said that it was the biggest Gandhi statue outside India and the state government was studying the designs of the statue.

The biggest 72-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue in Patna is also being studied. Officials said that the design would be finalised only after studying all Gandhi statues installed in India and abroad. The 22-foot Gandhi statue in Telangana Assembly premises depicts Gandhi sitting in a Yoga posture.

Sources said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is planning to install India’s largest statue of Gandhi, similar to the 182-metre Sardar Patel statue installed on the banks of Narmada in Gujarat. The civic authorities are already speeding up exercise to develop a design for Gandhi statue which is being installed at Bapu Ghat at the confluence of Esa and Musa rivers in Hyderabad. The government is also envisaging plans to establish Gandhi Ashram as an education hub where communication skills, ethics and values courses will be conducted along with an ideology centre to reflect Gandhi's teachings, his practice and aspirations.