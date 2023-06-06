Hyderabad: Institute of Genetics, OU organises 2K Walk

Hyderabad: In commemoration of World Environment Day, the Institute of Genetics at Osmania University hosted a 2K walk on the Institute of Genetics Campus in Begumpet. The event aimed to serve as a timely reminder of the crucial importance of preserving and protecting our environment for both present and future generations.

World Environment Day provides a platform to address pressing issues such as climate change, deforestation, pollution, biodiversity loss, and sustainable development. Governments, organisations, and individuals are encouraged to come together and take action on these critical environmental challenges.

During the event, esteemed dignitaries planted trees on the campus, symbolizing their commitment to maintaining a green environment. They also emphasised the importance of minimizing plastic usage and encouraged students and participants to actively contribute to environmental conservation efforts.

Santosh Kumar, a Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and the founder of Green India Challenge, expressed deep concern about the escalating environmental pollution. He urged the public to reduce their reliance on plastics and explore alternative eco-friendly solutions to protect our environment.