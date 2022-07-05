Hyderabad: Intermittent rain lashes many city areas

Hyderabad: Intermittent rain lashed many areas in the city and its outskirts throughout the day on Monday inundating many roads. It caused hardships to people. Traffic was paralysed on many roads. Several low-lying areas were under sheets of water.

Rain occurred in Osmania University, Tarnaka, Uppal, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Nagole, Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri, Saroornagar, L B Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Karmanghat, Champapet, Santoshnagar, Saidabad, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Peddamberpet, Abdullapurmet, Turkayamjal, Mansurabad.

Following the rain, the GHMC staff was placed on alert. The civic body in turn alerted the DRF, monsoon emergency teams. The GHMC warned the city residents not to come out of houses unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on July 5 and 8. The bulletin said on Monday that on July 6 and 7 there will be intermittent rain. It said rain or thundershowers are possible on July 9 and 10.

Heavy rainfall warning

The IMD in a yellow warning said heavy rain would lash several State districts on July 5, including Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak. Light to moderate rain will continue in several districts from July 5 to 8.