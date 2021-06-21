Hyderabad: International Day of Yoga celebrated

NMDC: NMDC Ltd joined in the world-wide celebrations of the day on Monday at the head office in Hyderabad and in all its production projects and regional offices with synergy and enthusiasm.

Leading from front, Sumit Deb,CMD, actively participated in yoga exercises to motivate the employees. He said: "Yoga and meditation have potential to helps us live a stress-free healthy and happy life, especially during the pandemic that is testing our physical and mental well being.

P K Satpathy, director (production); Alok Kumar Mehta, director (commercial); Somnath Nandi, director (technical) and all HoDs of NMDC head office actively participated in the yoga session.

NMDC, in association with Namaste India Foundation &Vishwa Yoga Vidyapeeth, organised a demonstration of yoga protocols at the NMDC building.

Due to the pandemic, an online link on yoga demonstration was shared to all employees. They practiced yoga at homes #BeWithYogaBeAtHome.

BDL: The International Yoga Day was celebrated in all units and offices of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) with enthusiasm and fervour.



In view of the current pandemic situation. The Ministry of AYUSH has given a thematic message, 'Be with Yoga, Be At Home' for this year's celerations.

The CMD, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd), directors and employees of the company participated in the celebrations from their homes along with their families for 45 minutes from 7 am as per the common yoga protocol (CYP).

In his message to employees and their families, the CMD stated that yoga has acquired a special significance in the backdrop of Covid.

Secunderabad Military Station: Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area (TASA) at Secunderabad Military Station celebrated the day with all ranks practising yoga to include various asanas, kriyas and pranayam. Maj- Gen. R K Singh, General Officer Commanding, TASA, encouraged all ranks to practice yoga regularly and to make yoga a way of life.

The College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, celebrated the day in harmony with the theme. The faculty and families participated in yoga related activities.

The Army Public School, Bolarum, inspired teachers, students and parents to become active participants and celebrate the day by conducting yoga sessions virtually with the motto – "Inhale serenity and exhale stress". Students of classes I to XII participated from their homes along with their families. Principal Smitha Govind and yoga teachers gave a detailed insight into the practice of asanas.

At the Army Public School, RK Puram, more than 1,500 students took part in the Yoga Day celebrations through online mode under the able guidance of Illa Singh, instructor. They did all asanas with ease. Principal K Damaris appreciated the students & staff.

Army Public School, Golconda, celebrated the global event, using digital media platform. A special virtual staff meeting was convened by Principal Vidya Muralidharan to reach out students through digital media in the wake of the pandemic. The students enjoyed doing asanas and uploaded their videos to their respective class teachers. From each category three best entries were awarded with certificates.

Gitam: The seventh annual International Day of Yoga was celebrated at GITAM Deemed-to-be University on Monday in Hyderabad with focus on "Yoga for well-being".



Prof. G. A. Rama Rao, principal, School of Science, who was invited to teach yoga with demonstrations, enlightened the participants about its scientific relevance and importance in life. He explained how yoga practised perpetually helps reduce stress at work for a healthier body and mind.

Earlier, Prof. N.Siva Prasad, Pro-VC, spoke on benefits of practicing yoga. He and others in the gathering actively participated in the session.

Student Kaushik coordinated the event. Dr G Rambabu, HoD, Chemistry department, Doctors T Vishwam, Naresh Kumar Katari and staff took part in the session.