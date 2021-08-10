Hyderabad: International Tribal Day event culminates on high note

Hyderabad: On the concluding day of five day long World Indigenous People's Day event, the Telangana Tribal Welfare Department felicitated the tribal artists who took part in the programme and displayed their unique tribal and culinary art they are traditionally inherited with predominantly.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod attended the event as the chief guest of the valedictory programme along with MLC MS Prabhakar Rao, MLAs Meraj Hussain, Hari Priya Banot Naik. Commissioner Tribal Welfare Dr Christina Z Chongthu, hosted the event while the Minister Satyavathi Rathod felicitated the tribal achievers and other dignitaries.

Satyavathi Rathod and Dr Christina Z Chongthu, shook their legs with tribal women while they were performing traditional folk dance on the dais for a few minutes that received a round of applause from the audience.

Later, the books on tribal medicine, culinary art and the 'Tothi Tattooing' beside the dictionaries on 'Gond and Banjara' dialects prepared by Tribal Cultural Research and training institute (TCR&TI) were also released at the event.

The last day event witnessed the food fervour with the chief guests, guests of honour, dignitaries and the visitors were served with tribal food and savouries.