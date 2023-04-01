Hyderabad: ISB grads urged to fine-tune innovation

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) held its graduation ceremony for the Hyderabad Cohort of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023, the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) Class of 2022, and its doctoral programmes - Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EPM). The ceremony was graced by Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, who addressed the graduands as the Chief Guest. A total of 574 students from the PGP Class of 2023, 64 students from the PGPMAX Class of 2022, four scholars from FPM, and eight scholars from EFPM graduated from their programmes.

During her address, Falguni Nayar emphasised the importance of lifelong learning in the current age of digital transformation. She urged the graduands to reimagine how businesses operate, leverage technology to create value for customers, and drive constant innovation. She also encouraged them to embrace experimentation and iteration and not to fear failure when approaching the power of technology with a growth mindset.

Harish Manwani, Chairperson of the ISB Board, emphasised that the expectation from business has undergone a fundamental change. He urged the graduands to focus not only on creating economic value but also on solving the challenges and needs of the communities they will serve.

He emphasized that responsible leadership and a firm belief that business can do well and do good at the same time are the need of the hour.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB, exhorted the graduating classes to cultivate a mindset of resilience and to take obstacles along the way in their stride. He reminded them that the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the resulting uncertainty have taught us to be resilient and not to take the future for granted. He urged the graduates to take on challenges head-on.

The graduation ceremony also recognized the achievements of meritorious students by announcing awards to students who excelled in academics and extra-curricular activities and those who demonstrated exemplary leadership skills through their programmes. EkanshKhatter and Sai AvinashRevanur were announced as gold medallists from the PGP Class of 2023, Hyderabad Cohort.